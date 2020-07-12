Thanks for being creative, flexible

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Thanks to the hard-working staff at Missoula Parks and Recreation for providing an opportunity for families to swim this summer.

Splash is doing an incredible job working creatively to open the pool in a safe manner and kids are getting desperately needed outdoor recreation time. I know that the challenges are huge, as their system of reserving 90-minute slots is very labor intensive and can't be profitable.

Similarly, kudos to the Roxy and Paddleheads for their creative thinking in bringing outdoor movies for the community. In both Splash and the ballpark, I was able to relax knowing we were socially distanced and my kids could just be kids and have a bit of summer fun.

Both environments also emphasized wearing masks when walking around and being conscious of social distancing when coming to and from the venues. I want to thank all the community participants who adhered to these guidelines. If we all work together in these small ways and community planners continue to think creatively in these bigger ways, we can bring some semblance of normalcy back to our lives as we get through the next few months as safely as possible together.

Mary Curry,

Missoula

