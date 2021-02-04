Thanks for ending COVID lawsuits

In Governor Gianforte’s “State of the State address,” he announced that he would be dismissing the politically motivated lawsuits.

Thank you, Governor Greg Gianforte, for dismissing the politically motivated COVID lawsuits pushed against Flathead small businesses Skyes, Remington Bar and Casino, Your Lucky Turn Casino, Ferndale Market, and Scotty’s Bar. Steve Bullock should be ashamed of his actions, and this is a large part of why he was largely defeated in November.