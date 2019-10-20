A large dog, apparently well cared for but unmoored from collar and leash, followed me six blocks in the Mount/Russell area on Oct. 1 whilst I was walking.
No phone with me (and animal clueless), I asked a few people near the Kent Post Office, "Animal lover? Would you call for appropriate help?"
One gave organic treats for the dog; another was busy but would call while waiting in line. Then, a male and female (together): one checked the screen for a lost animal (no match), another called Animal Control (closed), so they stepped up and the dog hopped into back of their vehicle. Off to the Humane Society.
This responsibility was essentially dumped on them! But I was at an impasse. And now, the dog was safe from meandering in traffic, and off to resource for locating where dog belonged.
The point here is to assuage my ineptness and inefficiency and to publicly thank these young (I am old) citizens.
P.A. Vischniac,
Missoula