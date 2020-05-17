Thanks for making Missoula wonderful

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

It was not on my to-do list to experience a pandemic first-hand, but if it had been, I hope I would have included the intention to weather it in Missoula. Personally and professionally, I have been amazed at the thoughtfulness and generosity of this community.

Local businesses have retooled on the fly to continue to provide goods and services, while protecting employees. Alternative delivery methods keep us safe, and the many small kindnesses we hear of each day are heartwarming.

Missoula County Public Schools, the Missoula Food Bank and Beach Transportation have assured children are getting school lunches, without attending school!

As the executive director of A Carousel for Missoula, I've witnessed more goodness. Black Knight Security, Five Valleys Restoration, PETEs Electric and TC Glass have offered free or discounted services to help us with cleaning, security and repairs. The parking commission has reduced parking fees for individuals and businesses. Community members have been right there with the businesses, donating to help fix our broken mirrors, sending in contributions and supporting us and other not-for-profits.

There is a reason we live here, and it isn't the weather in February. Thank you all for making Missoula wonderful.