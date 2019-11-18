It was worth the wait for the new East Wyoming Road. And the same for the West Wyoming Road. Wonderful roads!
Some 25 years ago the neighborhood was told we would have a light on Wyoming and Russell. Very recently it became so. Grand addition to turning right or left on Russell.
Road crews need a thank you — or at least a purple ribbon. But their next move was to pave all the bad spots that were ancient on California Street. Great job.
So, if your bosses and the mayor would see that you get properly thanked, it would be nice. The Clouse family thanks you.
Anna Marie Clouse,
Missoula