Thanks for providing care, compassion

Thank you to the staff at Montana Gastroenterologists. Specifically: Dr. Casey Kolendich, Dr. Eric Stone, Dr. Kevin Kolendich, Dr. Ed Levine, nurse Christina and Lance Giffin, PA-C.

I have been witness to your skill and expertise and 1,000 words could not express the depth of my gratitude.

Also, thank you to the Intensive Care Unit doctors, hospitalists, chaplin, and countless nurses and staff at St. Patrick Hospital. Thank you for the care and compassion that you provide to your patients every day.

God bless you.

Coral Beck,

Missoula

