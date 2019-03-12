Open letter to Missoula County Commissioners Cola Rowley, Josh Slotnick and Dave Strohmaier:
Thank you for having the courage to question the process and data provided that were set up by previous commissioners regarding the proposed South Avenue Bridge.
Inaccurate, misleading and invented facts have been promoted recently by a few loud individuals who live mainly within a couple blocks of the Maclay Bridge. They will profit personally if they are successful at getting Maclay Bridge removed, regardless of what it means to community residents. There is important new information that has not been reviewed.
All three of you commissioners are showing you are willing to do your jobs as you consider significant health and safety impacts to the greater community. Real leadership looks out for all Missoula County taxpayers.
A viable rehab option for Maclay Bridge will save millions and prevent additional unnecessary taxpayer dollars being spent. We are very fortunate to have county commissioners who are not intimidated by the bullying tactics of a few individuals who have vested interests in opposing the rehabilitation of Maclay Bridge.
Commissioners, thank you for your service in the face of the assault on your integrity.
Jeff Rupkalvis,
Missoula
This letter is signed by 108 individuals.
The full list of signers is available online at Missoulian.com.
