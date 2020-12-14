Thanks for supporting Lions Club fundraiser

On behalf of the Missoula Lions Club, a big "thank you" to all the people who purchased their Christmas trees from our club this year.

This was our 76th year selling trees. It is our major fundraiser, and thanks to you, we sold all of them.

This allows us to meet our goal of providing help to people needing eye care, hearing care and much more. Every dollar we earned will go to those in need of help.

A big thankful "Lions Roar" to Todd Mclean at Missoula Correctional Services. He sent a lot of people to help us, and he also kicked in and helped.

Merry Christmas and a happy New Year to all!

An immensely proud Lion,

Bill Browning,

Missoula

