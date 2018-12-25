Try 1 month for 99¢
On behalf of the Missoula Lions Club, a big thank-you to all the people who purchased their Christmas trees from our club this year!

This was our 74th year selling trees. It is our major fundraiser and, thanks to you, we sold all of them. This allows us to meet our goal of providing help to people needing eye care, hearing care and much more. Every dollar we earned will go to those in need of help.

A big, thankful "Lions roar" to Michelle, Sundee and Todd at Missoula Correctional Services. Not only did they send a lot of people to help us, they also kicked in and worked hard for us.

Merry Christmas and a happy New Year to all!

A very proud Lion,

Bill Browning,

Missoula

