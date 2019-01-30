As you know, the partial government shutdown ended Jan. 25 and the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests is now fully “back in business.”
During the shutdown, many forest employees were working without pay to continue to provide services for our communities. We administered timber sales, prepared contract packages for future projects, maintained recreation sites, and continued to prepare for fire season. Many employees were furloughed, waiting for the call back to work.
We are all extremely happy to be fully back to the important work of managing our national forest resources, and are assessing our work across the forest to account for time lost during the shutdown.
I want to personally thank all of the businesses and people in our communities who reached out to federal employees during this shutdown to offer assistance, provide relief from financial obligations, and express support for the work we do. We deeply appreciate all of these gestures and actions. It’s times like these that we realize how truly fortunate we are to live and work in these communities with all of you!
On behalf of the employees on the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests: thank you.
Cheryl F. Probert,
forest supervisor,
Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests,
Kamiah, Idaho