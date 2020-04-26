Thanks to councilors with courage, sanity

Thanks to councilors with courage, sanity

{{featured_button_text}}

Only with the leadership in Missoula would we move to condemn a perfectly fine taxpaying water company and then get into an expensive legal battle over the purchase that drug on for years and cost the taxpayers a small fortune, and then turn around and voluntarily pay twice the most recent market price for a fleabag motel that should have been condemned!

These are the types of brilliant decisions that we have come to expect. Our only hope is that at least three of the members were sane enough to vote no.

Thank you to the three of you who had the courage and sanity to vote no. Hopefully this will serve as a reminder when the next election comes around as to why we need more like these three representing the taxpayers of Missoula.

Dan Mahn,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News