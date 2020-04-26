Thanks to councilors with courage, sanity

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-839-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Only with the leadership in Missoula would we move to condemn a perfectly fine taxpaying water company and then get into an expensive legal battle over the purchase that drug on for years and cost the taxpayers a small fortune, and then turn around and voluntarily pay twice the most recent market price for a fleabag motel that should have been condemned!

These are the types of brilliant decisions that we have come to expect. Our only hope is that at least three of the members were sane enough to vote no.

Thank you to the three of you who had the courage and sanity to vote no. Hopefully this will serve as a reminder when the next election comes around as to why we need more like these three representing the taxpayers of Missoula.

Dan Mahn,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0