From social media, I translated a Greek article on Nazi concentration camp actions at the Terezienstadt concentration camp in Czechoslovakia in 1944.
The activity was a "beautification" project prior to a planned International Red Cross visit. The camp was built to hold 7,000 political prisoners but had 144,000, primarily Jewish, inhabitants.
Intricate planning was made, false barracks were set up and many prisoners were moved out temporarily. There were several actors used by the Nazi’s. The secret ruse worked and the Red Cross head inspector wrote a report stating the treatment was satisfactory.
Jump ahead 75 years and from reporting in July of 2019 with ProPublica, reporting that a U.S. Border Patrol guard stated that public visits to the border camps were controlled and choreographed. Guards risk losing their jobs if they spoke out. This government agency, run by the Trump administration, with over 20,000 agents is shrouded in secrecy.
The parallels in these two accounts are disturbing, to say the least. The obvious conclusion to all this is that when actions are hidden, they most likely are egregious, probably unlawful. In this country, no comparison to a Nazi concentration camp should be fathomable.
