The after effects of Trump are horrifying

What does it say when a (leader) President of the U.S. refuses to admit he lost the election by more than 7 million popular votes? When he continues to lie and will not concede? When he continues to ratchet up his base. He refused to perform the ceremonies that have always accompanied the change of administrations. He continues to lie.

What does it say when the Congressional leaders of the U S Senate won’t convict this same president for inciting a horde of criminals to storm the capitol with the intent to do harm to specific people.

What does it say to our students and their teachers? How will these actions of an “Insane Man” be taught right now and in the future? What kind of an example do the outrages of Trumpism be to our young people? What will they be taught; are there teachers who stand up for the truth?

What does it say about America’s reputation in the other countries? We are now the laughing stock of the whole world!!! We have always been the country to stand for liberty, freedom and Rule of Law.

The list goes on and on of the damage that has and is being done to our country. The after effects are horrifying. What is the future of the U.S.A.? What will be taught in our schools; what will be written in text books?