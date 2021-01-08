The Agitator in Chief incites violence

It is surreal that it took an out-of-control violent mob breaching the inner sanctuary of Congress in our nation’s Capitol Building to finally get the attention of the lethargic, willfully blind Republican Congresspersons to address the issue of Trump’s eagerness to demolish our democracy! It started with ignoring the results of a valid conventional election and ended in an insurrection.

Arrogant egotistical narcissist Congressmen, who fell under the evil spell of Trump the twit, got a rude awakening out of their dream world of conspiracy theories!

They and the Cabinet of Shame are now facing the reality of flushing this turd down the oval toilet once and for all via the 25th Amendment and impeachment that will actually stick to slime this time.

It has been revolting as we were constantly exposed to micro-brained devotees epitomizing this nefarious rapscallion who was a legend in his own mind. The mindless actions and words became so commonplace from this ridiculous poser that many of us became complacent to his shenanigans and just brushed them off, we were growing so weary of them to the point of numbness.

Talk about your wake-up call! Yesterday slapped us all out of our stupor!