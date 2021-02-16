On Saturday former-president Trump was acquitted of inciting the storming of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. The Democrats prosecuted a case that was fact based, clear, and damning. Trump tore the presidential oath of office to shreds right on television in front of the whole world, and not for the first time. The Republicans responded with one red herring issue after another. Many had spotty attendance, all but seven could not for once choose the ethical and right decision: to stop Donald Trump’s assault on the best of our nation’s values, the rule of law, and his pathological lying. I wish our Republican senator could have been among them. The moral compass of the Republican party for the last few years has developed irretrievable cracks to the point where the needle points at Trump and only Trump. However, a majority of the U.S. Senate found him guilty of inciting a riot that stormed the Capitol. Trump has “won” nothing. The American people have lost a lot in the last 4 years. It remains to be seen if the damage can be overcome and repaired.