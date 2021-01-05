The circus continues

I see our beloved senator has added is name to the Barnum and Bailey show. How many lawsuits, inquiries, and investigations do we need to determine the presidential race?
I think some other state congressman should look into our Montana election. There just can’t be that many Trumpers in Montana! I see voter fraud all over the Montana election. My Ouija board and abacus tell me it’s mathematically impossible.
I even ran the numbers over to my neighbor Bubba. He says, “I see what you mean, I only voted for Trump three times. I thought we would win by a lot more. Voter fraud for sure.”
WD Allen,
Billings