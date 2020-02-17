'The economy is good'? For whom?

We hear the mantra every day: "The economy is good!"

How can this be with the largest deficit this country has ever seen? How can this be when $3 trillion has been added to the budget since President Trump has taken office?

The economy is good? Tell this to the 580 dairy farmers who filed for bankruptcy last year. Tell this to the young single mother who has a child with a disability and they just cut off her Social Security benefits. Tell this to the 58-year-old man who worked every day and his company just pulled up stakes and moved to China. Tell this to the lady they called "trailer trash" who worked in a local restaurant but now cannot afford heating bill, has no health insurance and was told last week she has breast cancer.

The list goes on and on — but the economy is good?

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-839-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

The trolls that used to live under the bridge are now in control of the Senate. They have money so the orange man can spend millions to play golf, millions for vacations and hate rallies. The swamp now smells of stale money mongers who hate the middle class and the working poor. When they looked in the mirror, it cracked.