'The economy is good'? For whom?

We hear the mantra every day: "The economy is good!"
How can this be with the largest deficit this country has ever seen? How can this be when $3 trillion has been added to the budget since President Trump has taken office?
The economy is good? Tell this to the 580 dairy farmers who filed for bankruptcy last year. Tell this to the young single mother who has a child with a disability and they just cut off her Social Security benefits. Tell this to the 58-year-old man who worked every day and his company just pulled up stakes and moved to China. Tell this to the lady they called "trailer trash" who worked in a local restaurant but now cannot afford heating bill, has no health insurance and was told last week she has breast cancer.
The list goes on and on — but the economy is good?
The trolls that used to live under the bridge are now in control of the Senate. They have money so the orange man can spend millions to play golf, millions for vacations and hate rallies. The swamp now smells of stale money mongers who hate the middle class and the working poor. When they looked in the mirror, it cracked.
Money being cut from Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid, education, the environment, disability aid. Regulations removed so corporations can pollute the water and airways, so companies can drill for oil in national parks, sacred lands — but the economy is good.
Tax breaks so the super rich can get more tax breaks. Tax breaks for the large corporations that pay no taxes and then get refunds on money they did not have to pay — but the economy is good.
The so-called conservatives do not conserve anything but money for themselves. The middle class and the working poor get squeezed in the moldy mantra, "the economy is good"!
LaVon D. Brillhart,
Dillon