Having visited wild places for decades, I’m not sure they’re getting healthier; they seem more impacted. Sadly, the culprit is something I hold dear: outdoor recreation. And then there’s social media.
Typically posts highlight someone’s exploits, not concerns for plants or animals or the wild qualities of a place. Does posting increase use in an area where wildlife is already pressured? Does posting your activity detract from a place’s wild character? Is posting really about ego? Does a wild place have worth outside of a human’s need to recreate in it? I believe it does. Outdoor recreation(ist) can be very different than conservation and environmentalism.
It’s fair to ask what’s the need to post one’s latest outdoor conquest. Is it ego or hoping for peer approval? A new term is needed, “Ego Recreation Exploitation Syndrome,” or ERES for short. I can’t think of a place that’s been publicized using social media that’s not suffered environmental/social consequences. A certain river comes to mind regarding packrafting, as there’s now talk of permitting because of increased use. The same is true for a certain sport climbing area. Using social media to highlight one’s latest outdoor feat can lead to more regulations and degradation.
Solitude, a characteristic used by agencies to evaluate wild places, is becoming scarce. Publicizing outdoor achievements can greatly diminish this precious, powerful attribute. Groups promoting an area and then having a “trail clearing day” or “trash cleanup day” miss the point.
I don’t plan to stop recreating nor do I expect others to. However, it’s time to address the impacts social media is having on shrinking wildlands. Maybe just a little humility is needed.
The next time we’re tempted to post our latest packraft/creek boat adventure, the new climbing route, that thrilling mountain bike ride or latest hike, I encourage us to think about what it means to an area’s long-term ecological and spiritual integrity. Where does ego and self-promotion/aggrandizing come in? If you were a plant or animal, dependent on a shrinking habitat, would you want someone posting their exploits in your home?
It’s not just about our recreation, although some recreationists seem to think so. They’re making a lot of outdoor gear, but not making more wild places.
Gary Milner,
Corvallis