The old ways got us here

Now that it is known who is most at risk, not a single Republican signed off at the national level. They never intended to work with Biden. He tried. He focused the help more and cut the unemployment weekly amount. Almost every economist agrees that we cannot go too big on this one but we can go too small and the suffering will increase and last longer. The deficit was not even an afterthought for the last four years, but now that the money goes to workers instead of employers, the budget can't take it, according to Daines and his crew.