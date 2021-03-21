 Skip to main content
The old ways got us here

Simple truth ... the first Cares Act help came to cover the need of the donor class. (Saved a lot of hardworking folks too). It is why it moved so quickly and with bipartisan support.

Now that it is known who is most at risk, not a single Republican signed off at the national level. They never intended to work with Biden. He tried. He focused the help more and cut the unemployment weekly amount. Almost every economist agrees that we cannot go too big on this one but we can go too small and the suffering will increase and last longer. The deficit was not even an afterthought for the last four years, but now that the money goes to workers instead of employers, the budget can't take it, according to Daines and his crew.

Recycle buzz words from the 90s — budget deficit, big government, yada yada. There is a global pandemic and we best think outside of the box. The old ways got us here. Slogans aside, we best build back better or the next pandemic, hack, or man who would be king, could end this country. We came closer than most like to admit.

Kim Halvorson,

Clinton

