The past is rearing its ugly head

Our American history includes many dark periods, once of which was the McCarthy era. In response to those dark days, one courageous senator, Margaret Chase Smith, chose, in 1950, to address the then Senate body with what has become known as the “Declaration of Conscience.”

Because today we are also living in dark times, including ineffective leadership from the president and his advisers, racial strife and a world wide pandemic. It has offered me a bit of hope to read this document, to be reminded that it takes courageous people to stand up to the status quo, attempting to steer us back on course when we have become lost.

Among other things, Smith states: “I think it is high time for the U.S. Senate (and I would add the entire Congress) and its members to do some serious soul searching and to weigh our conscience as to the manner in which we are performing our duty to the people of America and the manner in which we are using or abusing our individual powers and privileges.”

It’s good food for thought in these days as we head into another election cycle, and who knows, perhaps it will inspire some of us to take courageous action, and to demand the same from those who are supposed to be leading us.

Sue Gravatt,

Missoula

