The path taken by Daines

In November, Montana voters gave Steve Daines six more years as our junior senator. He has now shown us exactly what we have in store.

Daines has announced that he will join the 10 most extreme senators in aiding and abetting the attempt of Donald Trump to overturn an election whose fairness, accuracy and legitimacy has been reaffirmed by every single election official in every single state, and by some 60 court decisions, including at the U.S. Supreme Court and by numerous other Trump-appointed judges.

This is an attempted coup. We have now been given irrefutable evidence in the recording of Trump’s hour-long call on Jan. 2 to Georgia’s Republican election officials, in which he pressured and threatened them with the goal of falsifying state election results.

Neither Daines nor co-conspirators like Josh Hawley or Ted Cruz really expect to win when Congress meets on Jan. 6 to affirm the electoral college. This is more about besmirching the historic Biden-Harris election, which the Democrats won by a majority of over 7 million votes. The Daines gang seeks to delegitimize the incoming administration in order to give bogus justification for obstruction at every turn for the next four years.