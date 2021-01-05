The path taken by Daines

In November, Montana voters gave Steve Daines six more years as our junior senator. He has now shown us exactly what we have in store.
Daines has announced that he will join the 10 most extreme senators in aiding and abetting the attempt of Donald Trump to overturn an election whose fairness, accuracy and legitimacy has been reaffirmed by every single election official in every single state, and by some 60 court decisions, including at the U.S. Supreme Court and by numerous other Trump-appointed judges.
This is an attempted coup. We have now been given irrefutable evidence in the recording of Trump’s hour-long call on Jan. 2 to Georgia’s Republican election officials, in which he pressured and threatened them with the goal of falsifying state election results.
Neither Daines nor co-conspirators like Josh Hawley or Ted Cruz really expect to win when Congress meets on Jan. 6 to affirm the electoral college. This is more about besmirching the historic Biden-Harris election, which the Democrats won by a majority of over 7 million votes. The Daines gang seeks to delegitimize the incoming administration in order to give bogus justification for obstruction at every turn for the next four years.
They have now stepped far beyond even the rankest form of partisanship. Prosecutors at the federal and state levels, sworn to uphold the law, have little choice but to look at Trump, Daines and their co-conspirators for subversion of the Constitution, and perhaps also for incitement. In their reckless whipping up of claims they know are utterly baseless, they’ve already inspired multiple plans to carry out acts of violence that have fortunately been intercepted by law enforcement. The Biden team, with the support of senior Secret Service officials, recently changed up some of the president-elect’s security detail due to the presence of pro-Trump fanatics.
Meanwhile, Daines neglects the actual problems we are facing: from the accelerating climate crisis to the disastrous roll-out of the vaccine campaign, with only two million vaccines delivered out of the announced goal of 20 million by Jan. 1. The death toll has surged past 350,000. Hospitals are on the brink of being completely overwhelmed.
Instead of addressing these catastrophes, Daines contributes to another one, throwing down with the treasonous resident of the White House. A resident for another 16 days.
Thompson Smith,
Charlo