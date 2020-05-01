The power to change course

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

In 1982, at a retreat in Colorado, I was introduced to a teaching that changed my life. It is "A Course In Miracles." The three books started my life-changing learning. There is inspiration here for each of us we navigate dangerous waters in very troubling times. Stay tuned.

These introductory words from the course speak volumes, "This is a course in miracles. It is a required course. Only the time you take it is voluntary. Free will does not mean that you can establish the curriculum. It means only that you can elect what you want to take at a given time. The course does not aim at teaching the meaning of love, for that is beyond what can be taught. It does aim, however, at removing the blocks to the awareness of love's presence, which is your natural inheritance. The opposite of love is fear, but what is all-encompassing can have no opposite. This course can therefore be summed up very simply in this way: Nothing real can be threatened. Nothing unreal exists. Herein lies the peace of God."

"A Course In Miracles" is but one self-empowering teaching form. There are many others, of course. The whole point here is that whatever form we choose, each of us has the ability to change course and remove these controlling blocks of fear, anger and attack thoughts.