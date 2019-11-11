There is a maxim from seasoned news people, that one and only occupation mentioned specifically in the Constitution, must exist somewhat in an adversarial rapport with government figures. I liken it to the working relationship between a construction inspector and a contractor, with which I have familiarity.
The present commander-in-chief threatens the press by calling on many as "an enemy of the people." This phrase, unfortunately verbatim to Joseph Stalin, unnerves many, and rightly so. There was a time when certain members of the press would not only brave verbal attacks but actually relied on physical means of holding their perceived honor.
In California in the 1850s, newspaper editors were known to challenge politicians to actual duels. Such a duel played out in 1852 when 33-year-old Edward Gilbert, a Whig editor, challenged James W. Denver to a duel with rifles. Gilbert was a former congressman and 35-year-old Denver (Denver, Colorado namesake) was a rising Democrat. Denver ended up killing Gilbert after Gilbert’s shot missed.
This highly publicized duel, which was deemed as barbaric, was one of the last in the United States. Denver destroyed any chance for a future presidency that day.
Erwin Curry,
Missoula