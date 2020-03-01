The Reagan years and ship yards

In 1981, Ronald Reagan, with help from a Republican Senate and a Democratic House, passed $35 billion in spending cuts to government programs in a $678 billion budget.

California Democratic House Rep. Leon Panetta remarked on the floor then “that 250 programs were being affected with no deliberation or debate.”

One program eliminated was subsidies for ship building, the “construction differential subsidy” under the 1920 Merchant Marine Act (Jones Act). In 1979, $417 million was paid for ship building in federal subsidies in a $504 billion budget, or 0.08%. Domestic shipbuilding was severely curtailed after 1981, with the building faculties nationwide quickly dropping from 37 to 20.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-839-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Portland, Oregon, and Washington State both lost three shipyards and nearly 4,800 jobs, of a nationwide total of 75,000, in the 1980s. Only Navy vessels were federally funded, and 95% of this work went to five shipyards. The number of large ocean-going commercial vessels built plummeted from 69 in 1981 to none in 1989.

The United States went from being a major player in large ship building to a minor player, with heavily subsidized ship building in countries such as South Korea and Japan dominating.

Erwin Curry,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0