The real story of global warming

Earth's soaring population of 8 billion people has added 300 parts/million of carbon dioxide to our atmosphere through the use of fossil fuels. The supposed CO2 induced 1°C rise in global temperature over the last 100 years and annual fractional rises in sea levels hardly seems catastrophic.
The real issue is how adverse is this additional CO2 (0.0003%) when compared to such forces as solar output, variations in ocean currents, changes in tilt of earth and orbital distance from the sun. These forces have often caused decades long changes such as the very cold 1960s and record heat of the 1930's Dust Bowl years.
Short-term periods of abnormal heat, cold, drought and forest fires have often occurred and are always followed by a return to normal weather patterns. The current drought in Australia was caused by a huge mass of cold water (Dipole Effect) off its north coast, which will in time return to normal warm conditions. Recent fires in California were fueled by dramatic increases in winter precipitation (double normal to 24") which resulted in rapid spring vegetation growth. Both of these regions have always been hot in the summer, so abnormal dryness and increased brush created the fire hazard not climate change.
Polar ice has fluctuated from a low of 1.6 million square miles in 2019 to 5.6 million sq/mil in 2020, while polar bear populations have risen to a record 25,000 plus animals. South Pole glaciers which hold 90% of the world's ice are not melting and yes, it's normal for glaciers to calve off when they reach the ocean. Greenland's largest glacier, Jakobshavn, has recently increased in size. Glacier National Park did not melt out in 2019 as computer models predicted, and some expansion of snow fields has occurred.
You have free articles remaining.
Computer climate models are not fact but rather extravagant speculation which cannot possibly incorporate the numerous poorly understood forces that govern our future climate. Expanding asphalt and concrete coverage around most cities has increased the urban heat dome effect, resulting in distorted high temperature readings.
A 3,000-acre solar farm being built in Palm Springs will produce 1 gigawatts/hour for only eight hours a day while 10,000 wind turbines in England produce 5 gigawatts/hr in a world that requires 1,000 gigawatts.
Before we can abandon fossil fuels, we need a realistic green energy source that can produce this enormous electrical requirement plus the additional power required to recharge electric vehicles.
Tom Lawson,
Libby