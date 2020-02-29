The real story of global warming

Earth's soaring population of 8 billion people has added 300 parts/million of carbon dioxide to our atmosphere through the use of fossil fuels. The supposed CO2 induced 1°C rise in global temperature over the last 100 years and annual fractional rises in sea levels hardly seems catastrophic.

The real issue is how adverse is this additional CO2 (0.0003%) when compared to such forces as solar output, variations in ocean currents, changes in tilt of earth and orbital distance from the sun. These forces have often caused decades long changes such as the very cold 1960s and record heat of the 1930's Dust Bowl years.

Short-term periods of abnormal heat, cold, drought and forest fires have often occurred and are always followed by a return to normal weather patterns. The current drought in Australia was caused by a huge mass of cold water (Dipole Effect) off its north coast, which will in time return to normal warm conditions. Recent fires in California were fueled by dramatic increases in winter precipitation (double normal to 24") which resulted in rapid spring vegetation growth. Both of these regions have always been hot in the summer, so abnormal dryness and increased brush created the fire hazard not climate change.