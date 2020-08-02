You have permission to edit this article.
The silence is deafening

Scandal fatigue. I had never heard of it before this current administration was in office and began committing scandal after scandal. Sometimes they were so egregious, they made us forget the ones that had already occurred.

There is a complete and total lack of a plan to address the virus that is sweeping our country. At this writing, 150,000 Americans have died. Why have other countries been able to slow the spread, keep their economies going, and send their children back in school safely?

U.S. Intelligence has informed the president that Russians offered bounties for the bodies of dead American soldiers. Why haven’t Republicans spoken out about that?

Remember Benghazi? The Republicans made accusations, held hearings, were determined to make someone pay for the lives of Americans. The outcome was that no blame was discovered. Where is the outrage now?

Our president likes to boast about how well he did on a screening test for early dementia. How he was able to remember five words and recite them in order. I have five words I wish he would remember. They are all nouns which should make it easier. Putin. Russia. Bounties. Troops. Silence.

The silence is deafening.

Susan Moore, 

Stevensville

