The 'sillyosophy' of differences

I was a cute little red-haired freckle-faced boy until I evolved into a schoolboy and became an “ugly red-headed” kid. My peers made fun of me and even teachers treated me like a red-headed stepchild.

Being disparaged because of my hair and skin color was bewildering to me. Of course, the scorn I endured was trivial compared to that of other people of color.

My British ancestors were enslaving Africans and Native Americans back in the 17th century. When our Founding Fathers drew up the Constitution, they demonstrated that they loved liberty but hated equality! Only aristocratic landowners could vote, and slaves counted for only three-fifths of a man.

Now in a more enlightened era, we have learned that all humans are of the same homo sapiens race. In the last century, there were fascists (Mussolini and Hitler) who hated people of color, the infirm and immigrants. Stalin wasn’t really a sweetheart either. Their despotism cost millions of lives!

Currently, our world has evolved into a more sane atmosphere and there is no way our country could ever elect a despot that despises immigrants, people of color, people of a different religion or members of a different political party.

Your required reading assignment is to read, “Fascism: A Warning,” by Madeleine Albright. There will be a test on Nov. 3!

Lynn Leroy Arney,

Absarokee

