OK readers how many more people have died per day in 2020 than in 2019? You are led to believe that the sky is falling and people are dropping dead due to coronavirus at an alarming rate. Well according to the Google search I just completed today, fewer people have died per day in 2020 than in 2019! How can that be as the Democrats are screaming the Grim Reaper is overly active! So is this bug that news worthy? Why so scared as H1N1 killed more people with no big news scare and billions borrowed to be given out. Could it be the upcoming election? Democrats have tried every other mud slinging BS with little to no effects and in fact have been proven wrong! Look around the Flathead that was locked down until tourist season started. Poof, was there a miracle and during tourist season flooding the valley with $$$$ perhaps that is the cure? In the news it is! Throw more $$$$ at the problem, typical government solution, and it will go away. What happened to all the news reported prior to the "bug"? Lets get back to common sense! Imagine if the first 10 rioters were shot down like the terrorists they are and that would have saved countless 1,000's affected by these people. The best way to solve a problem is to deal with it quickly and not shift blame or need to have a study as to why. The sky is not falling, terrorists in this country need to be "removed" by any and all means to bring safety to US citizens immediately! OK go do your Google search, check CDC results and make a rational decision! Oops I forgot BLM update! BLM has killed more blacks with no news coverage. WHY?