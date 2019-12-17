Sadly, the only victory the American people can glean from the impeachment trial theater is satisfaction that Donald Trump will be impeached in the House.
Charles Blow, in his New York Times column, stated, “Impeachment by the house is the strongest rebuke America has ever been willing to give a president.”
At least more Americans have been exposed to the ineptitude, corruption, bigotry, ethics, climate change denial, boorish diplomacy, lies and (ignorance of) world order, world economics, military operations, sociology and nuclear proliferation; for starters.
It is obvious that the Tea Party zealots are now following the Pied Piper in the blue suit, red tie and red hat, not unlike the rats did in the fairy tale. The once-respectable GOP is now the POT, the “Party of Trump.” Yes, friends, the GOP has gone to POT.
The contempt for Democracy and our Constitution has been vividly displayed by the POT impish congresspersons as the impeachment hearings digressed.
Aunt Nancy was not intimidated and boldly stated that “Trump is a clear and present danger to our Democracy!” Many more Americans are now aware of that.
Willful blindness is addictive, but the truth is much more powerful and will persevere in the end.
Lynn Leroy Arney,
Absarokee