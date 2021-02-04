The ten steps to sedition

7. 2016: The draft-dodging, often-bankrupt Russian servant D.J. Trump is so empowered by negative money and advertising that he wins the presidential election (which he never really wanted. He was just after free advertising and a Trump Tower in Moscow).

8. After four years of lying so much that truth-checkers put his total lies at over 30,534, Trump declares that he won the most carefully observed election in the history of America. (Joe Biden won.)

9. Jan. 6, 2021: President Trump, Don Jr., Jared Kushner, Mo Brooks and Rudy Giuliani roused a mob of vandals to invade the Capitol and violently attack those who stand against Trump. Trump told the mob that he would be with them, but then went into the White House and watched the destruction on TV. Trump was reportedly gleefully laughing at the violence. Five people were killed. Two Capitol policemen have committed suicide in the week since the attack. Seven people dead, the Capitol vandalized and still some Republicans do not see a reason to hold the organizer of the revolution responsible. This was sedition! There must be punishment.