The ten steps to sedition

1. Early 1960s: Ronald Reagan is indoctrinated by the Billionaire Men Club's teachings that "Government controls and regulations are bad."
2. Late 1960s: R. Reagan is elected governor of California, getting praise for cutting what he considers unnecessary government jobs.
3. 1980: Ron Reagan is elected president, deregulating Wall Street, banking, insurance and morality. His minion, Newt Gingrich, throws out "The Fairness Doctrine," allowing Fox News to spread right-slanted stories without check. Rush Limbaugh comes off of unemployment to spend the next 40-plus years making millions by spreading lies, fear and hate.
4. Late 1980s: After years of propaganda about the evil of government, the Tea Party is created. The seeds of sedition, created by the billionaires, are sown by the pawns who will be hurt the most.
5. 2008: Reaganomics comes to fruition and the economy collapses. Twelve years later, the right wing still doesn't acknowledge the connection. Also, D.J. Trump begins the lie about Barack Obama's birthplace. Lies and meanness find a home in the Republican Party.
6. 2010: Though the economy is recovering, the very white right takes over the Senate, vowing to block every proposal of the Black, Democratic president. (Their hatred of President Obama is so great that the Republicans will not even grant medical coverage to the surviving first responders who went to Ground Zero on 9/11 and were poisoned with the cancer-causing fumes that they inhaled. (It took John Stewart and the "Daily Show" to shame the Republicans into acting!)
7. 2016: The draft-dodging, often-bankrupt Russian servant D.J. Trump is so empowered by negative money and advertising that he wins the presidential election (which he never really wanted. He was just after free advertising and a Trump Tower in Moscow).
8. After four years of lying so much that truth-checkers put his total lies at over 30,534, Trump declares that he won the most carefully observed election in the history of America. (Joe Biden won.)
9. Jan. 6, 2021: President Trump, Don Jr., Jared Kushner, Mo Brooks and Rudy Giuliani roused a mob of vandals to invade the Capitol and violently attack those who stand against Trump. Trump told the mob that he would be with them, but then went into the White House and watched the destruction on TV. Trump was reportedly gleefully laughing at the violence. Five people were killed. Two Capitol policemen have committed suicide in the week since the attack. Seven people dead, the Capitol vandalized and still some Republicans do not see a reason to hold the organizer of the revolution responsible. This was sedition! There must be punishment.
10. Jan. 20, 2021: Joseph Biden was inaugurated as America's 46th president. It was not a traditional, bloodless turnover of power. The 40-year buildup of FOX hate, lies and meanness is not yet over. With the arming of the Klan, the Proud Boys, Boogaloos, fascists, white supremacists and other unhinged Trumpians, the violence may go on. A second Civil War is possible.
Where will the next step take us? Where do you stand?
J.S. Orndorff,
Missoula