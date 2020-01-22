Last night I was given a very insightful lesson on the use of the Constitution by the Republican Party by talker/podcaster Bob Kincaid. When I suggested that the impeachment process laid out in the Constitution was political by its very nature and structural changes through amendment are needed, he said no, that the problem is not the Constitution but the use of it by the Republican Party.
Kincaid simply said that Republicans view the 232-year-old document purely as an instrument for transactional use, that is, for buying and selling as defined in the dictionary, or as Kincaid put it, what happens at a strip club with paper currency, with no strings attached.
This was an ah-ha moment, as Donald Trump certainly is only transactional and Mitch McConnell’s actions prove him such as well, however, with greater nuance and skill.
In this observation we are left, however, with the problem as what to do about this reality? Clearly fair and honest elections are once again the only apparent answer to this problem. One cannot expect a cat to change his or her spots or stripes, depending on what particular cat we are talking about.
Erwin Curry,
Missoula