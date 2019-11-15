The impeachment proceedings from Wednesday in which Bill Taylor and George Kent and today Marie Yovanovich gave sworn testimony, are indicative of a Republican Party which is hostile to the concept of the federal government.
The treatment of these Americans who perform, under whomever holds power, vital functions of national security of the United States, is abhorrent.
Donald Trump is famous as a reality TV personality for firing an employee on a whim. In a party of anti-government ideology, he is perhaps the perfect leader of a federal government. This behavior exhibited by an authoritarian-style head of the Republican Party must have an erosive effect on over 2.5 million civil servants. By intimidation, brought to public attention from the testimony, one must realize that vital services are possibly being hampered from a government which could be victimized purposely every day.
You have free articles remaining.
To those blind to the benefits of a functioning government, this may not be much of a concern. To others like myself, this is a travesty and a sign of a declining nation in distress.
Erwin Curry,
Missoula