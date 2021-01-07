The true gift of the MAGA

I’m relieved to know that our Montana politicians are safe after the seditious occupation of the White House that occurred on the day meant to honor the feast of the Epiphany.

Many are aware that Epiphany is a Christian holy day that falls on Jan. 6, 12 days after Christmas each year. It celebrates the revelation that Jesus Christ is the legitimate son of God.

Unfortunately, some MAGA acolytes crashed Washington, D.C., because they felt this revelation to be heresy and their fearless leader, The Big Orange Kahuna, is the true son of something.

Our Senator Daines showed actual courage under fire by changing his opposition to the new leader, but Rep. Matt Rosendale did not. Rosendale demonstrated genuine grit by cutting his hair even shorter while claiming he wouldn’t be intimidated by well-meaning patriots or evil Marxist-Leninist trouble makers storming the fort, so to speak. Then after the MAGI left, I mean MAGA, everyone went back to work and all was OK again.

Jim Hamilton,

Florence

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0