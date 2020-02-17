The truth about the rich

Democrats claim taxing the “rich” is the way to help the middle class and poor. That the rich get rich by taking wealth from others. Norm would have said, “Idiots”!
Bill Gates and Paul Allen, worth billions, created an operating system for computers enabling the average person computer operation. Millions use his product on phones, tablets, computers, etc., for personal and business use. Microsoft products and stock have created millions of jobs, businesses and many billion/millionaires and middle-class people.
Microsoft is presently a trillion-dollar company that employs 148,000 people, starting engineers at $91,500, and pays health care, retirement and stock share programs. If you passed up the motorcycle, vacation, ATV, etc., in 1986 and spent $2,100 on 100 shares of stock (Gates risked everything he had), you would now own 28,800 shares (stock splits) worth $5,184,000 today.
None of this wealth existed before Microsoft, so Gates (Allen and others) the billionaire, did not get that way depriving the ordinary person of anything; indeed, the opposite is true in spades. His vast wealth is a trickle compared to the wealth he has created for others. Ironically, the biggest single beneficiary has been government, where taxes on employees, large and small businesses, products and capital gains, etc., are incalculable.
Gates just bought a yacht that runs on climate-saving natural gas. It employees 31 crew and of course the builders and suppliers of the yacht employed many. Service, food, fuel and the usual licenses and taxes will employ many more. Poor guy can’t buy anything without creating jobs and taxes. Ah capitalism; every dollar you spend benefits someone else.
Democrats would take the money Bill Gates used for his yacht. They claim it will provide food stamps, public housing, medical care and free college, for all those people who used to have a job building and crewing his yacht and of course, investigate Donald Trump, give aid to any nation who will employ their relatives and make sure Nancy Pelosi has a private jet.
There are no good taxes. They deprive everyone (except public "serpents").The more money spent by the rich, the better for everyone. Think about it: what benefit did your town receive when a rich person sent a couple million to the federal government; did it build a school, or fund a public pool or build a local brewery which employed local people?
Gary Fitzpatrick,
Lewistown