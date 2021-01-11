The virus race

It seems clear that we are now in a race with COVID-19 now that we have several vaccines. We seem to have on house slippers when we need track shoes. If we win, we prevent infections and death and get businesses open, jobs back and children educated. The opposite is predictable if we lose.

While statistics and math are boring, that’s our only information. Currently about 7% of the U.S. has been infected. About 1.7% of those died. About 30% of those infected didn’t know it and continued normal life, but the rest don’t ever want it again. Montana and Missoula have a similar experience.

Masking and social distancing still allow 300,000 new infections and 4,000 new deaths A DAY. Those numbers are still rising. Montana risks about 17,000 deaths. Slowing it down doesn’t change that — only immunizations will. More time means more deaths.

With 2.6 % half-immunized after a month, expect 38 more months (3 years) of this. Israel and even North Dakota are doing better, Alabama much worse (1%). We can do better. Shots are available for 7% of Montanans. Use them, get yours!

We should demand more than 7% of needed shots, and USE THEM!

Ron Susott,