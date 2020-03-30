The wet markets of East Asia

The COVID-19 virus is thought to have been spread from an animal such as pangolins to humans in a wet market in Wuhan, China, a city of 11 million people in central China.

Wet markets are so called because of the wet floors in between stalls where “wet” items such as meat, poultry, fish, fruits and vegetables are sold, most times with live animals. Even though China has modern refrigeration and supermarkets, freshness supplied by wet markets is esteemed now, as it has been for centuries. Nearly 70% of Chinese regard freshness as the most important factor.

The appreciation of food freshness is not only an East Asian phenomenon. Many American food advertisements tout the same.

The wet markets are normally found in South China, but also in Malaysia, Indonesia, the Philippines and Vietnam, as well as Taiwan, Hong Kong and Singapore. And they are common in the large cities such as Guangzhou in South China (population 14.5 million), possessing more than 400 in the urban district (i.e. 1 per 36,000).

These wet markets are very loosely regulated. The on-site butchery of live poultry was suspended in an avian flu outbreak in 2008.

Erwin Curry,

Missoula

