The wilderness, bears deserve better

I just returned from a trip in the Selway-Bitterroot Wilderness. June is also a time for bear hunters and bear baiters to visit these lands. I separate the two into distinct groups because the latter dumps food on the forest floor and waits until a black bear visits the pile before shooting it. That is not hunting. You can call it slob-hunting or immoral, disgusting and littering. Idaho calls it legal. What isn't legal is baiting bears near a campground or campsite and that is what I observed near the Bear Creek pack bridge. The pile contained oatmeal, granola bars, chili, etc., and my dog was instantly attracted to it.