The wilderness, bears deserve better

The wilderness, bears deserve better

{{featured_button_text}}
Letter

I just returned from a trip in the Selway-Bitterroot Wilderness. June is also a time for bear hunters and bear baiters to visit these lands. I separate the two into distinct groups because the latter dumps food on the forest floor and waits until a black bear visits the pile before shooting it. That is not hunting. You can call it slob-hunting or immoral, disgusting and littering. Idaho calls it legal. What isn't legal is baiting bears near a campground or campsite and that is what I observed near the Bear Creek pack bridge. The pile contained oatmeal, granola bars, chili, etc., and my dog was instantly attracted to it.

After photographing the bait pile I heard the buzz of an airplane. People along the trail told me that bear baiters from Indiana had just departed after flying in for the week. As I stood along the river and watched the plane fly away, I had thoughts of anger, sadness and disgust for both the individuals in the plane and for the decision makers that permit this at the Idaho Department Fish and Game and the Forest Service. The wilderness deserves better, the bears deserve better, and so do we.

Brett Haverstick, 

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
2
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

'Hoax' comment showed ignorance
Letters

'Hoax' comment showed ignorance

With all due respect to state Sen. Fred Thomas, his statement that "mask-wearing is a hoax to push government compliance" shows both his paran…

Elected office not a 'real job'?
Letters

Elected office not a 'real job'?

The Republican’s latest campaign ad is a real attempt at mud-slinging. It alleges that Mike Cooney has never held a “real job” because he has …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News