The worst trail in Missoula

Every time I’ve wandered past the M Trail parking lot in recent days, I’ve been struck by the diversity of license plates: Texas, Arizona, California, Washington, etc. A convenient tourist attraction, affording a panoramic view of the Missoula Valley, this trail has almost certainly contributed to our current COVID-19 troubles. The narrow trail climbs steep terrain. Signs rightly admonish users to stay on the trail to minimize impacts like erosion and degradation of native flora. With two-way traffic, social distancing is practically impossible. Add to this joggers and hikers huffing and puffing as they climb the steep trail, and you have the perfect storm for COVID-19 transmission.

I’ve twice spoken to people in recent weeks, and nothing has been done to address the issue. I find this (at best) highly irresponsible or (at worst) grossly negligent and criminal. I encourage the university to take immediate action to protect our community. If the decision-makers are unwilling to close the trail, they should at the very least enforce one-way traffic, requiring people to descend from via the steep trail.

I, for one, will avoid this trail like the plague. There are many other wonderful local trails to enjoy.

Filip Panusz,

Missoula

