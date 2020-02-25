Theology bolsters Jesus's teachings

Linda Holtom, in her Feb. 20 letter to the Missoulian tagged "No Christ quotes on homosexuality," declares her position that Jesus ignored the subject of homosexuality. Her opinion is not only subjective, but ignores centuries of theology passed down by very intelligent people.

Holtom says Christians "often fall back on the Old Testament, or jump over to Paul's writings to find phrases that seem to back their beliefs; but those writings are not attributed to Christ."

First off, Jesus taught volumes on the "law" spelled out in the Old Testament. For example, in Mathew 5:17-18, Jesus said:

"Do not think that I have come to abolish the Law or the Prophets; I have not come to abolish them but to fulfill them. I tell you the truth, until heaven and earth disappear, not the smallest letter, not the least stroke of a pen, will by any means disappear from the Law until everything is accomplished."

Second, Holtom has the nerve to compare her theology to St. Paul's, then adds insult to injury to the Christian faith by pointing out her perception of hypocrisy in the varied denominations of Jesus's church.

Donald Bergoust,

Missoula

Breaking News