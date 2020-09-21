Think about what you truly value

I hope all Americans, left and right, morn the death of R.B.G. and pray for someone like her to serve on the Supreme Court. It's disturbing to me to realize that too many Americans don't seem to value democracy, women's rights, equality, justice, honesty, a clean, pure environment and a respect for science. Maybe it doesn't really matter if we're Republicans or Democrats, what truly matters is if we really believe in democracy, human rights, justice and equality and it seems that the present administration doesn't. If so, how can any American who waves the flag even consider voting for another four years for the Trump regime? Please think/think/think fellow Americans about what you truly value and what sort of government you want to represent, not only you, but all the rest of us.