 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Think about what you truly value

Think about what you truly value

{{featured_button_text}}

I hope all Americans, left and right, morn the death of R.B.G. and pray for someone like her to serve on the Supreme Court. It's disturbing to me to realize that too many Americans don't seem to value democracy, women's rights, equality, justice, honesty, a clean, pure environment and a respect for science. Maybe it doesn't really matter if we're Republicans or Democrats, what truly matters is if we really believe in democracy, human rights, justice and equality and it seems that the present administration doesn't. If so, how can any American who waves the flag even consider voting for another four years for the Trump regime? Please think/think/think fellow Americans about what you truly value and what sort of government you want to represent, not only you, but all the rest of us.

Thanks for listening.

Ross Ernest Stenseth,

Missoula

Aizuwakamatsu, Japan

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
2
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Worst president ever
Letters

Worst president ever

Our president loves to claim he is the best, and his mantra, “No one has done more than I,” frequently oozes forth in his speeches. When it co…

Montana is doing fine
Letters

Montana is doing fine

Greg Leichner, obviously another Seattle liberal, have you perhaps had the opportunity to view the Seattle KOMA television documentary, "SEATT…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News