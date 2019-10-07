I'm not a climate denier; I'm a believer in climate change. I believe that the climate is getting colder and has been for the last few years.
I've been here for 72 years and I've never seen such long, cold winters, springs, summers and now fall. It wasn't even October and we were getting snow.
I urge all you alarmists to do some research. Please google "NOAA fraud." Please don't just gullibly believe all that the media and the liberal professors feed you. Think for yourself.
Phil Christensen,
Missoula