{{featured_button_text}}
Letter

I'm not a climate denier; I'm a believer in climate change. I believe that the climate is getting colder and has been for the last few years.

I've been here for 72 years and I've never seen such long, cold winters, springs, summers and now fall. It wasn't even October and we were getting snow.

I urge all you alarmists to do some research. Please google "NOAA fraud." Please don't just gullibly believe all that the media and the liberal professors feed you. Think for yourself.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Phil Christensen,

Missoula 

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
1
0
0
0
2