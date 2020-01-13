While the minimum wage in Montana is a paltry $8.50/hour, the median home price in Missoula is $315,000. No wonder the good, hardworking people who keep the city going have to work multiple jobs and can barely afford to keep a roof over their head.
So, we come to the ongoing Fourth Street project by Cole Bergquist, a very successful and morally questionable realtor whose goal is to demolish affordable housing to make way for a three-story, 48-unit condo complex priced up to $500,000.
He says he has a waiting list of 40 interested buyers from Montana and elsewhere. If he were to construct affordable housing at this same location, how many good, hard working Missoulians would be on that list?
Bergquist/Donnelly Real Estate currently has listings in the multi-millions. How rich do these two young realtors want to be at the expense of Missoulians who just want a roof over their head?
I hope the Missoula City Council weighs this proposed development with those residents in mind and doesn't allow an already wealthy realtor to continue down this road. Think of them, not him.
Susan Turmell,
Sugarloaf, California