 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Think very carefully before voting Republican

Think very carefully before voting Republican

{{featured_button_text}}

In regard to the upcoming Supreme Court controversy, Daines and Trump can spin it any way they want but McConnell and Republican Senators robbed Obama of a chance to fill a seat on the Supreme Court using "rules" they are now unwilling to apply to this most recent vacancy.

It is extremely important to recognize that a new "conservative" Supreme Court Justice could very well cast a deciding vote to overturn Roe v Wade in upcoming sessions. As a consequence, older women need to remind their daughters and granddaughters what things were like for women before Roe. They need to inform them of the life-threatening back-alley abortions that many desperate women sought, while rich women simply took "a vacation" to countries that allowed abortion. According to a recent Pew Research poll, if a conservative Supreme Court overturns Roe v Wade it will ignore the wishes of 70% of Americans who do not want to see this happen.

A new conservative judge would also be likely to cast a deciding vote to kill the Affordable Care Act which, among other things would end protections for pre-existing conditions. This could happen soon after the election during the 2020 fall court session. Killing the Affordable Care Act may also cause a decline in rural health care and spell the demise of many rural hospitals as well.

So, whether you are a Republican, Democrat, or Independent, and not among the super-rich, you need to think very carefully before voting for Daines, Gianforte, Rosendale and Trump, because this is a picture of things to come if Republicans remain in control of our government.

Bob Balhiser,

Helena

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Give honor to those due honor
Letters

Give honor to those due honor

In response to Senator Daines’ recent political ad regarding his involvement in the Yellowstone Gateway Protection Act, I would like to give “…

Is Montana for sale?
Letters

Is Montana for sale?

How much money does it take to get elected to a statewide office in Montana? Can an election be bought? Just ask Tim Fox or Al Olszewski.

Trump is not the problem
Letters

Trump is not the problem

During the 2016 election cycle, America's number one adversary increased its mass media information warfare against the USA. For instance, dis…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News