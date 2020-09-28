Think very carefully before voting Republican

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In regard to the upcoming Supreme Court controversy, Daines and Trump can spin it any way they want but McConnell and Republican Senators robbed Obama of a chance to fill a seat on the Supreme Court using "rules" they are now unwilling to apply to this most recent vacancy.

It is extremely important to recognize that a new "conservative" Supreme Court Justice could very well cast a deciding vote to overturn Roe v Wade in upcoming sessions. As a consequence, older women need to remind their daughters and granddaughters what things were like for women before Roe. They need to inform them of the life-threatening back-alley abortions that many desperate women sought, while rich women simply took "a vacation" to countries that allowed abortion. According to a recent Pew Research poll, if a conservative Supreme Court overturns Roe v Wade it will ignore the wishes of 70% of Americans who do not want to see this happen.

A new conservative judge would also be likely to cast a deciding vote to kill the Affordable Care Act which, among other things would end protections for pre-existing conditions. This could happen soon after the election during the 2020 fall court session. Killing the Affordable Care Act may also cause a decline in rural health care and spell the demise of many rural hospitals as well.