I used to be a prosecutor, and things we’re much simpler. The defendant wound up being either guilty: Meaning he did it; or not guilty: Meaning he didn’t.
Not anymore. Now there’s a third category of culpability in our lexicon of legalisms: “not guilty, but not exonerated.” Cases in point: Special Counsel Mueller declined to decide whether President Trump was guilty of obstruction of justice, making clear, however, that the POTUS wasn’t exonerated. Similarly, the prosecutors in the Jussie Smollett hate crime case dismissed the 16 felony charges against him, making clear that he wasn’t exonerated either. So, what does this mean?
Could it mean that defendant X is a jerk, but not a criminal? Or, perhaps, the prosecutors know defendant Y must be guilty of something, but just don’t know what? Maybe, defendant Z is just too rich or powerful to prosecute, but a public rebuke is in order? Who knows?
The criminal law needs to catch up, though. We must add a new disposition to the criminal code: “not guilty, but not exonerated.” For example, if a citizen shoots a child molester, the jury could decide the pervert probably needed killing anyway. So, the jury could rule the shooter is: “not guilty, but not exonerated.”
And, we need to revise the sentencing statutes, too: Community service or a victory lap, depending on the defendant’s socio/economic status.
Jim Nelson,
Helena