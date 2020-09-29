 Skip to main content
This 2020 election is another civil war fight

Americans continually re-fight the Civil War in their struggle to attain the American and Christian ideal of justice and equality for all. (Love your neighbor as yourself.)

After the Civil War, the South came roaring back with hatred. Blacks underwent terrible injustice and inequality, sanctioned by the Supreme Court, no less, including murders, lynchings, and beatings.

After the 1964 Civil Rights Act, Southern Democrats immediately became Republicans, and hatred flourished again, this time also against the poor, (massive corporate welfare is O.K., but drop-in-the-bucket-welfare for people who need a hand up is to be dwelt upon and raged against).

Since then, blacks especially, (but also the poor and asylum seekers), are undergoing a decided lack of compassion, police killings, gerrymandering, voter suppression, homelessness, red-lining, lack of affordable health care, denigration, etc.

Hearts certainly have grown cold. (Matthew 24:12)

"We" can have American equality and justice, but not "them." I hope Americans understand somewhere inside that inequality and injustice for some Americans will eventually result in inequality and injustice for all.

Equality and justice are at stake in this election.

Biden is the North,

Trump is the South.

Where do you stand?

Linda Aronson,

Darby

