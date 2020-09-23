 Skip to main content
This election is crucial

I was born in 1932 during the Great Depression. Franklin Roosevelt was elected President and everyone in my neighborhood was a Democrat. People were very poor and jobs were hard to find but everyone worked hard and managed to have food to eat and a place to sleep. We did not have luxuries. Indoor plumbing and electricity were not widespread. Especially in Montana.

When I was in my late 20s, I realized my thinking didn't line up with the Democrat platform. I had a strong belief in free enterprise and being self-reliant. One by one, members of my family and friends switched parties as well. We believed in the civil rights marches. We believed government was growing too fast and was getting too involved in the day to day life of citizens and businesses.

I ran for the Montana State Senate in the late 1980s and won in a Democratic district. I had been mayor of Great Falls and had good name recognition and many Democrats voted for me because of my record as mayor.

During my time in the legislature, I became friends with several democrats even though we seldom voted the same way. Those were different times. We enjoyed healthy debate and a camaraderie and respect for each other's opinion. We often compromised on a final bill.

Fast forward to today. The Democratic Party has moved so far to the left, it is hardly recognizable.

Can you imagine giving up all of our jobs in coal and oil, natural gas and timber? Open borders with the promise of free lodging, food, and free health care to illegal aliens? Gun control? And worse than anything is the right to an abortion up until the time of birth and the neglectful death of a baby that survives the abortion process - paid for by your tax dollars (Planned Parenthood received 530 million U.S. tax dollars in 2018. Their super pac has spent over 45 million on electing Democrats in 2020. Does no one else see this as kickback?) These are just a few of the items on the current Democratic platform. This is not the Democratic Party that most people remember.

I urge everyone to vote Republican. Sadly, much of the Democrat Party has become the Democrat Socialist Party and a surrogate for the anarchists rioting in the streets across the country. We all need to send a strong message to the left wing of the Democrat Party that we are not interested in their Marxist/Socialist agenda. They can continue their rioting and looting but it will not change our minds. We still believe in this country and our laws and we will not be intimidated.

I know you are going to say "My Democratic candidates will vote with Montana if they get in." That is not how Congress works. Senator Tester has voted with Senator Schumer 84% of the time. You can research this online or in the halls of congress.

This election is crucial. Send a strong message to the left wing anarchists and socialists. Vote Republican. We risk losing the America we love and have fought for if the Democrats win this election.

Gene Thayer,

Great Falls

