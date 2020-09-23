This election is crucial

Can you imagine giving up all of our jobs in coal and oil, natural gas and timber? Open borders with the promise of free lodging, food, and free health care to illegal aliens? Gun control? And worse than anything is the right to an abortion up until the time of birth and the neglectful death of a baby that survives the abortion process - paid for by your tax dollars (Planned Parenthood received 530 million U.S. tax dollars in 2018. Their super pac has spent over 45 million on electing Democrats in 2020. Does no one else see this as kickback?) These are just a few of the items on the current Democratic platform. This is not the Democratic Party that most people remember.

I urge everyone to vote Republican. Sadly, much of the Democrat Party has become the Democrat Socialist Party and a surrogate for the anarchists rioting in the streets across the country. We all need to send a strong message to the left wing of the Democrat Party that we are not interested in their Marxist/Socialist agenda. They can continue their rioting and looting but it will not change our minds. We still believe in this country and our laws and we will not be intimidated.

I know you are going to say "My Democratic candidates will vote with Montana if they get in." That is not how Congress works. Senator Tester has voted with Senator Schumer 84% of the time. You can research this online or in the halls of congress.