 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This is season for President Biden

This is season for President Biden

{{featured_button_text}}

"To everything there is a season and a time to every purpose... a time to heal, a time to break down and a time to build up."

Joe Biden ran for the presidency in 1988. Joe Biden ran for the presidency in 2008. Joe Biden did not run (due to the loss of his son) in 2016. Joe Biden ran for the presidency in 2020 and won.

We need him now more than we ever needed him back then.

He will wake us up from this nightmare, lead us out of this chaos and bring civility back to Washington, D.C.

Sometimes things are just meant to be.

Dawn Bennett,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
1
3
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Dictator wanted to create havoc
Letters

Dictator wanted to create havoc

Remember when Saddam Hussein knew he had lost the war with the American-led allies in his quest to take over Kuwait? As an egocentric dictator…

Chance to hold liars accountable
Letters

Chance to hold liars accountable

For 2,000 years the devil was considered the “father of all lies,” a liar “by nature” for whom lying is his native “language” (John, 4:44).

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News