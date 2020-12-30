This is season for President Biden

"To everything there is a season and a time to every purpose... a time to heal, a time to break down and a time to build up."

Joe Biden ran for the presidency in 1988. Joe Biden ran for the presidency in 2008. Joe Biden did not run (due to the loss of his son) in 2016. Joe Biden ran for the presidency in 2020 and won.

We need him now more than we ever needed him back then.

He will wake us up from this nightmare, lead us out of this chaos and bring civility back to Washington, D.C.

Sometimes things are just meant to be.

Dawn Bennett,

Missoula

