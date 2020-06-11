Thomas has inside information about disease?

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

On Tuesday, June 9, Senate Majority Leader Fred Thomas (R-Stevensville) stated on a Zoom call with other legislators that his “experience” tells him that that mask-wearing is “a hoax to push government compliance more than it is anything effective at preventing disease.”

This is an astounding statement. What “experience” does Senator Thomas bring to bear on this important public health question? Certainly, those who have spent their careers studying infectious disease have unequivocally stated that this simple, inexpensive measure is incredibly effective at reducing the R value of COVID-19, but, hey what do they know? They only study this for a living.

I’m sure being an insurance salesman gives Thomas plenty more inside information about virology and infectious disease.

As a freedom-loving American who is sick of the government demanding our compliance, I’m excited to jump on board with the senator’s other upcoming anti-tyranny initiatives: Down with seat belts! Bring back lead-based paints! Drinking while driving; they say it’s a problem, but is it really?

In all seriousness, wearing a mask is simple, cheap and effective. For the good of all of us Montanans, let’s do this neighborly thing and avoid a second wave.