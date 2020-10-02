 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Those who use buses should pay

Those who use buses should pay

{{featured_button_text}}

City property owners are being asked to support the Mountain Line's $3 million mill levy to expand routes and purchase more buses. By their numbers, a $300,000 house will see an $81 increase in taxes. A quick glance at home prices shows there are very few at that price point, with most being above, so most property owners can expect to pay more than $81 and, in many cases, their cost for the levy will almost double.

A look at the bus website lists the partners that also contribute, and some of them get their funding from property taxes, so in essence, property owners are paying several times for the bus line.

I don't think it is unreasonable for those who actually use the buses to pay a nominal fee rather than going to the public well for more money.

Greg Tollefson,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

UM is telling a false narrative
Letters

UM is telling a false narrative

I love the University of Montana. Not only am I a proud alumni (I got my Ph.D. at UM), but I am a tenured professor at UM, too. My family has …

Know symptoms of ovarian cancer
Letters

Know symptoms of ovarian cancer

Last week, both the state of Montana and the city of Missoula recognized September as Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month. More than 22,000 America…

Gratitude for Online Academy
Letters

Gratitude for Online Academy

I want to thank the incredible teachers and staff who are working to make the Missoula Online Academy (MOA) such a positive learning experienc…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News