Those who use buses should pay

City property owners are being asked to support the Mountain Line's $3 million mill levy to expand routes and purchase more buses. By their numbers, a $300,000 house will see an $81 increase in taxes. A quick glance at home prices shows there are very few at that price point, with most being above, so most property owners can expect to pay more than $81 and, in many cases, their cost for the levy will almost double.
A look at the bus website lists the partners that also contribute, and some of them get their funding from property taxes, so in essence, property owners are paying several times for the bus line.
I don't think it is unreasonable for those who actually use the buses to pay a nominal fee rather than going to the public well for more money.
Greg Tollefson,
Missoula
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!