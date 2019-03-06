I’ve noticed glossed-over descriptions of important historical events in history books by American publishing houses.
For instance, in every book I ever read (many) about the history of the World Wars and the 1918 Russian Revolution, it was never explained what really happened at the vital Treaty of Brest-Litovsk in Poland on March 3, 1918, or how the Red Army, led by Lev Bronstein (Trotksy) defeated General Denikin’s “White Army” in the Civil War of 1918-1921, following the revolution.
Last year, about March 3, the 100th anniversary of the Treaty of Brest-Litovsk, the important details of this epochal event were finally revealed on an AHC documentary film. Why was this info suppressed for 100 years?
Trotsky, the Jewish leader of the Red Army, was sent by Lenin to this conference, instructed to concede to German General Ludendorff’s demands and cede one-fourth of Russia’s lands to buy time so that the Reds could fight the civil war against the Tsarist “White Armies” of Denikin in the Ukraine and Admiral Kolchak in Siberia. The ugly story of how the Red Army prevails was also omitted. Thank you, thought police of Orwellian America.
Lee Onishuk,
Missoula